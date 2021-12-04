Though he admitted Liverpool have not been required to scrape for victories often this season, Jurgen Klopp recalled the “good old times” as they fought to win 1-0 at Wolves.

During the title-winning campaign of 2019/20, it became a trademark for the Reds to claw until the very end to seal the three points needed each week.

This season, they have been largely dominant, winning nine of their 14 league fixtures before Saturday’s trip to Molineux by at least two goals – breaking a record for netting two or more in consecutive games across all competitions.

But with Wolves holding firm into stoppage time, a moment of magic from Divock Origi was required to turn a point into three.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp recalled the 2-1 victory at Aston Villa in 2019 – which, like Origi against Wolves, saw Sadio Mane score in the 94th minute – and the “important skill” of staying positive.

“We said it after the game, it was like the good old times, our good old times, like two years or so ago. When we really needed it badly, like Aston Villa,” he said.

“It’s an important skill, to stay positive. We didn’t have that or it was not needed too often this season, but it’s still an incredibly important skill.

“Thank god we could show it today.

“It’s not a lucky win, even though, of course, it’s lucky when you score that late.

“It’s not a lucky win in the sense that they had chance after chance; we had chance after chance and just didn’t score.

“So I think the point would have been lucky for Wolves, and so it’s the right result.”

Asked if the manner of Liverpool’s win at Molineux was proof that they can win the Premier League title again this season, Klopp would not satisfy the journalists watching on.

However, he was full of praise for his side’s performance and, of course, the mental resolve shown to take the points so late.

“We’re not even halfway into the season. That you have glamorous wins like 20, 25 times a year is really unlikely, so who cares?” he said.

“We have to win football games, in different ways, and today was that way.

“The game was really difficult. I think you all saw Wolves playing this year very often, playing very different football to what they were allowed to play against us today.

“We really pushed them back, we were at them, our pressing was outstanding, our counter-press a lot of moments, recovery runs great.

“And then we create chances, but then there was wind and a deep-defending side, all these kinds of things makes it not easier.

“I’m not surprised that the boys stayed on track, but I don’t take it for granted as well.

“I’m really happy that we could show that skillset again today, because it was for a while not needed now.

“Today it was needed and it’s still there, and I’m really happy about that.”