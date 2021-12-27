Jurgen Klopp confirmed an unnamed young player and two staff members are now isolating due to Covid, but his senior quartet are back in the mix.

Liverpool have welcomed Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Thiago back into the fold following their respective seven-day isolation with Covid.

All aside from Thiago made their return on Christmas Eve with the Spaniard reporting back at Kirkby on Sunday after two consecutive negative tests, boosting Klopp’s options for the trip.

The Reds have not played since December 22 as their Boxing Day meeting with Leeds was postponed due to a combination of Covid cases and injuries leaving the Whites without enough players.

And ahead of meeting Leicester for the second game in a row, Klopp offered an update on his squad and while he is welcoming back four senior faces, Covid has struck elsewhere.

“The boys who had to isolate are back, means Fab, Virgil, Curtis and Thiago,” Klopp told reporters on Monday.

“Thiago was the latest and trained with the team [yesterday].

“One young player and two staff [members] are now isolating,” the manager added. “But apart from that we are fine.

“Our two staff guys had absolutely no symptoms, it can hit everyone. It makes it really tricky… Once you have a positive test you are out.

“It is especially though yes but we just deal with it and try to get through it.

“We don’t know which variant the boys have got, omicron or delta, but it looks like if you are vaccinated and boosted you don’t have symptoms which is obviously good news in difficult times.”

Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho are the most likely to make their return to the XI at Leicester having returned to training on Christmas Eve, while Thiago could be named on the bench after only coming out of isolation on Boxing Day.

Curtis Jones, meanwhile, will be expected to need more time as Covid and an eye injury has kept him sidelined since October 30.