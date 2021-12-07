Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, December 7, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (L) and Ignazio Abate during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 6 game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: AC Milan vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Champions League clash here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool travel to AC Milan for their final Champions League group game this evening, with changes aplenty for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest from the San Siro.

Kickoff in Milan is 8pm (UK), the referee is Danny Makkelie (NLD)

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

AC Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Krunic, Brahim; Ibrahimovic

Subs: Tatarusanu, Jungdal, Ballo-Toure, Florenzi, Gabbia, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Maldini

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas; Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino; Salah, Origi, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Davies, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Norris, Fabinho, Keita, Dixon-Bonner, Woltman

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments