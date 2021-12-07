Liverpool travel to AC Milan for their final Champions League group game this evening, with changes aplenty for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest from the San Siro.
Kickoff in Milan is 8pm (UK), the referee is Danny Makkelie (NLD)
Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.
Teams
AC Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Krunic, Brahim; Ibrahimovic
Subs: Tatarusanu, Jungdal, Ballo-Toure, Florenzi, Gabbia, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Maldini
Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas; Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino; Salah, Origi, Mane
Subs: Kelleher, Davies, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Norris, Fabinho, Keita, Dixon-Bonner, Woltman
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments