Trent Alexander-Arnold shone in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Newcastle on Thursday, but Thiago produced a curiously poor display.

The Reds were much-fancied against the relegation-threatened Magpies, but they didn’t have it all their own way at Anfield.

Jonjo Shelvey put the visitors in front with a long-range strike, before Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah turned the game on its head.

Alexander-Arnold then fired home an outrageous effort in front of the Kop late on, as Liverpool stayed within a point of Premier League leaders Man City.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, The i, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Alexander-Arnold (7.7) and Salah (7.7) shared the highest average rating, as they linked up beautifully at Anfield.

Trent scored a sublime long-range effort that had echoes of Steven Gerrard about it and he also made a crucial last-ditch challenge prior to that.

TIA’s James Nalton gave the right-back the Man of the Match award, hailing his “important tackle” when Ryan Fraser was clean through.

Meanwhile, Salah continued his incredible season with his 22nd goal of the campaign, with Ian Doyle of the Echo claiming he “destroyed” Jamal Lewis before the Newcastle man got injured.

Up next in the ratings was Jota (7.3), who again showed his predatory instincts to draw Liverpool level.

The Portuguese won four duels and made the same number of recoveries, according to FotMob, which highlighted his off-ball work.

It was a good night for Joel Matip (7.2), too, with Nalton saying he was “the best midfielder in the team in the first half,” such was his attacking nature.

Thiago (5.9) has been in superb form of late, but he received the lowest mark, on a night when he proved to be wasteful in possession.

Doyle pointed out that his “loose pass set up the opener for Shelvey,” but he did praise the Spaniard for being “an awful lot better” in the second half.