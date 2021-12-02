Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool fans all notice the same thing for Mo Salah’s second goal vs. Everton

Liverpool completed yet another rout this season and this time it was at the home of Everton and they were certainly left to feel blue, but for Reds, there was a feeling of Deja Vu.

For the 18th game in a row, Jurgen Klopp‘s side put at least two goals beyond the opposition and as it was Everton, four goals seemed more appropriate.

It was another clinical and relentless performance with Jordan Henderson starting the party before Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota got in on the act.

The double from the No. 11 took his season tally to 19 in all competitions, and let’s not forget it’s only the start of December!

But it was his second at Goodison Park that caught the eye for more than just its ruthless manner, with the run and finish a near carbon copy of Luis Suarez’s strike against Everton back in 2014:

Liverpool have been blessed to have two world-class talents in Suarez and Salah over the years but the latter is certainly carving out an Anfield career that eclipses the former No. 7.

Salah’s goal contribution so far this season stands at 26 (19 goals and seven assists) and that’s only in 19 appearances.

Everything he touches turns to gold and long may it continue!

