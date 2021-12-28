Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah look dejected after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans doubt title can be won after “properly galling defeat”

Liverpool delivered one of their worst performances of the season against a Leicester side that was thrashed just two days earlier, leaving many to lament a title race being over.

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool

Premier League (19), King Power Stadium
December 28, 2021

Goals: Lookman 59’

Liverpool arrived in Leicester with two welcome senior faces in tow after their time in isolation and while dominating the first half, had little to show for it.

Mohamed Salah proved he was human seeing his penalty saved and as chances went begging, Leicester duly punished the Reds through Ademola Lookman.

The hosts made it look as though it was Liverpool who played 48 hours prior and not the other way around as Jurgen Klopp‘s men were sluggish and never looked like they could hit the scoreboard.

It was a blow Liverpool could not afford to take and while there is a game in hand, the Reds are now six points adrift of Man City.

There was a common theme as supporters reacted to the Reds’ result across social media, that being the title race…

“Horror show and that’s the title gone.”

Luke Bennett on Facebook.

There can be no questioning how damaging the result is when the margins at the top are so tight, there is simply no room for a bad day at the office.

That’s what it was for Liverpool and they’ll need to quickly dust themselves off as Chelsea is next up on the weekend.

