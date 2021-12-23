Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans loved Diogo Jota’s celebrations in front of Leicester away end

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool’s comeback victory over Leicester in the League Cup came with a vengeful edge, with Diogo Jota goading the away fans after their behaviour throughout.

Three days before Christmas, after likely the most difficult two years in many of their lifetimes, Leicester fans spent much of their League Cup quarter-final singing ‘feed the Scousers’.

When they weren’t, there were choruses of the Steven Gerrard chant, sung while the manager responsible for that 2-0 loss to Chelsea in 2014 was in their own dugout.

Chants about poverty are nothing new at Anfield, but they certainly brought the Liverpool supporters into life on Wednesday night, producing one of the most ferocious atmospheres seen during Jurgen Klopp‘s reign.

The players responded with a stunning fightback to draw 3-3 in normal time and then win 5-4 on penalties, while a suspiciously strong Leicester lineup time-wasted and play-acted.

Something clearly got to Diogo Jota, scorer of the Reds’ second goal and the winning spot-kick, as after he clinched victory, he tore over to the away supporters.

Pumping his fists in defiance, the striker was then joined by Neco Williams, sliding on his knees towards the Anfield Road End and raising his arms as the rest of the squad swarmed Caoimhin Kelleher.

They were brilliant scenes which fit the spirit of the night, as Liverpool came back from the brink and sealed a semi-final place.

Watching on, Liverpool fans took to social media to praise Jota for his celebrations:

Jota’s goal on Wednesday night was his 12th of the season, putting him only one behind his total for the previous campaign and bringing his overall tally to 25 in 52 games for Liverpool.

It was a remarkable impact from the No. 20, who sparked the Reds to action alongside the likes of Williams, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, and his celebrations showed he completely gets it.

Feed the Scousers? Feed the Jota and he will score.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments