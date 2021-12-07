Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, December 7, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 6 game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans revel in “18 points from Group of Death” after easing past AC Milan

Liverpool made history once more with their sixth and final win in the Champions League group stage, with Reds rightly revelling in the achievement and depth at Jurgen Klopp‘s disposal.

AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool

Champions League Group Stage (6), San Siro
December 7, 2021

Goals: Tomori 29′; Salah 36′, Origi 55′

With the game a dead rubber for Liverpool and one coming off the back of an intense week, Jurgen Klopp made eight changes for a rare trip to San Siro.

And despite the early dominance, it was Milan who struck first off a poorly defended corner before Mohamed Salah added to his supreme tally with a nonchalant finish.

It was as good as it got for the hosts as while it was a must-win for them, Divock Origi was the one delivering the decisive blow with a well-directed header thanks to Sadio Mane’s pressure.

Safely seeing out the game with two European debuts, Liverpool became the first-ever English side to win all six group games.

And with the pressure off, Liverpool fans were able to simply enjoy the occasion and here’s the best of the reaction of the night…with some humorous takes in the mix!

 

There was plenty to revel in on the night…

 

And that included winning ALL 6 group games…

 

Leading to plenty of praise for the Reds…

 

And how about those 2 late European debutants…

