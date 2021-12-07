Liverpool made history once more with their sixth and final win in the Champions League group stage, with Reds rightly revelling in the achievement and depth at Jurgen Klopp‘s disposal.

AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool

Champions League Group Stage (6), San Siro

December 7, 2021

Goals: Tomori 29′; Salah 36′, Origi 55′

With the game a dead rubber for Liverpool and one coming off the back of an intense week, Jurgen Klopp made eight changes for a rare trip to San Siro.

And despite the early dominance, it was Milan who struck first off a poorly defended corner before Mohamed Salah added to his supreme tally with a nonchalant finish.

It was as good as it got for the hosts as while it was a must-win for them, Divock Origi was the one delivering the decisive blow with a well-directed header thanks to Sadio Mane’s pressure.

Safely seeing out the game with two European debuts, Liverpool became the first-ever English side to win all six group games.

And with the pressure off, Liverpool fans were able to simply enjoy the occasion and here’s the best of the reaction of the night…with some humorous takes in the mix!

There was plenty to revel in on the night…

The reds finishing a game at the San Siro with a front 3 of Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Neco Williams ? Liverpool, Liverpool, take the piss ????? — D ? (@decayingcactus) December 7, 2021

Phillips sending the whole Milan attack for the Gazzetta — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) December 7, 2021

Klopp bringing Fabinho on for ten minutes in a dead rubber. pic.twitter.com/vL0UzToc43 — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 7, 2021

Really unfortunate that Milan got matched up against the best center forward (Origi) and best defender in the world (Nat Phillips) in a must-win game like this. — Ryan O'Hanlon (@rwohan) December 7, 2021

Nat Phillips sending Zlatan for a bag of meatballs and a 3×6 Kallax shelving unit there. — Ross (@rossic89) December 7, 2021

Ibrahima Konate has bullied Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic this season. Might start calling him the Legend Killer. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 7, 2021

And that included winning ALL 6 group games…

LIVERPOOL BOUNCING OUT OF THE SAN SIRO IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGES WITH 18 POINTS FROM 18 WITH A TEAM FULL OF KIDS LIKE…. pic.twitter.com/U9OO1HkLOy — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) December 7, 2021

18 points from the Group of Death — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) December 7, 2021

Liverpool: the joy of six. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) December 7, 2021

6/6 The first English side to ever win all 6 Champions League group matches. This team keeps setting new benchmarks. Incredible to beat AC Milan at the San Siro with 8 changes. Great experience for the young lads — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) December 7, 2021

What a team, what a squad. Six games six wins in the Champions League group stages, in a group filled with big names, even rounding off the run with an outing for some of the kids. 18 points, everyone else on negative goal difference. #LFC pic.twitter.com/ssCJXcIVyX — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) December 7, 2021

11 points clear of 2nd place. Not in a domestic league, in a Champions League group. Incredible. — Karl (@__karl__) December 7, 2021

Leading to plenty of praise for the Reds…

Sod Salah, give Divock the £300,000-a-week contract. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) December 7, 2021

Divock’s fourth Champions League goal, the first earlier than a semi-final second leg. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) December 7, 2021

Konate has that VVD aura so far in this game, aggressive, recovery pace, winning duels with ease. He’s absolutely bullying Ibra here — S (@9squeeze) December 7, 2021

Oxlade-Chamberlain so good at committing defenders. Drives forward, takes on his man and always looks to make things happen in the final third. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 7, 2021

That’s a great example of what Chamberlain offers, don’t think any of the other midfielders are doing what he does there. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) December 7, 2021

Brilliant win for Liverpool with lots of good performances tonight. Take a bow Tyler Morton! Not bad for a team with no squad depth…..? #MILLIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) December 7, 2021

Ibrahima Konate impressive for #lfc tonight. Some good interceptions, powerful and assertive. And only 22. #MILLIV — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 7, 2021

And how about those 2 late European debutants…

Another wonderful milestone for the #LFC academy as Max Woltman and Conor Bradley make their European debut’s at the San Siro. Marvellous. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) December 7, 2021

I'm so happy for Bradley and Woltman omg ???? — ?????² (@kjaranlfc) December 7, 2021

Joined by his mates Max Woltman and Conor Bradley too. A lovely place to make your senior debut for the former! — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) December 7, 2021