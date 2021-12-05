Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traoré (C) gets away from Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (L) and Thiago Alcantara during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans split on Adama Traore talk – as Klopp says “nobody’s as quick!”

With whispers on social media suggesting Adama Traore could be a target for Liverpool in January, his performance in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Wolves got fans talking.

Despite their exceptional form of late, the Reds’ trip to Molineux was always set up to be a tricky one, with Wolves improving under new manager Bruno Lage.

Adama, in particular, was a major threat in their 0-0 draw with Burnley three days previous, and he was again positioned as the danger man against a club he has often been linked with.

Speculation has emerged on social media in recent days that the Spain international could be on his way to Anfield in the January transfer window, as part of a plan to negate the blow of the Africa Cup of Nations.

There has been little in the way of corroboration from journalists, but it stands to reason that Liverpool would be monitoring a player of Adama’s potential.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 29, 2021: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traoré during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Manchester United FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

No player was fouled more often than the 25-year-old on Saturday (four times), as he lit up every time he was in possession against the title hopefuls.

“You saw that in a few moments, when they got Traore in the right spot it’s really tricky,” Jurgen Klopp told BBC Sport after the game.

“Nobody’s as quick as him!”

However, the usual concerns over Adama’s end product came to the fore as he continually burst into space but failed to find the right pass, which would be an issue to tackle if he were to join Klopp’s squad.

But for many fans taking to Twitter after the game, the raw quality in his game could make a January deal worth the risk:

Others were less convinced, though, with the bulky winger described as “fascinating” but “very flawed,” which does sum up his time in England so far:

The popular take among journalists on Merseyside is that no signings will be made in the January transfer window, which is certainly in line with the club’s cautious approach to the market of late.

But the situation with Adama at Wolves could be one to keep an eye on, as he enters the final 18 months of his contract.

