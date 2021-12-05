With whispers on social media suggesting Adama Traore could be a target for Liverpool in January, his performance in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Wolves got fans talking.

Despite their exceptional form of late, the Reds’ trip to Molineux was always set up to be a tricky one, with Wolves improving under new manager Bruno Lage.

Adama, in particular, was a major threat in their 0-0 draw with Burnley three days previous, and he was again positioned as the danger man against a club he has often been linked with.

Speculation has emerged on social media in recent days that the Spain international could be on his way to Anfield in the January transfer window, as part of a plan to negate the blow of the Africa Cup of Nations.

There has been little in the way of corroboration from journalists, but it stands to reason that Liverpool would be monitoring a player of Adama’s potential.

No player was fouled more often than the 25-year-old on Saturday (four times), as he lit up every time he was in possession against the title hopefuls.

“You saw that in a few moments, when they got Traore in the right spot it’s really tricky,” Jurgen Klopp told BBC Sport after the game.

“Nobody’s as quick as him!”

However, the usual concerns over Adama’s end product came to the fore as he continually burst into space but failed to find the right pass, which would be an issue to tackle if he were to join Klopp’s squad.

But for many fans taking to Twitter after the game, the raw quality in his game could make a January deal worth the risk:

I know he has many flaws that makes it unlikely he will ever become an elite footballer – but I’d love to see Adama Traoré under Klopp. He is the one coach that can take the raw materials and make great things happen. #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) December 4, 2021

Liverpool absolutely butchered Adama Traore today, they took turns to get yellow cards on him with tactical fouls. Something that has always been missing in Klopp teams pic.twitter.com/59iVH9xg6w — 17 (@majidka17) December 4, 2021

There must be a way Adama Traore can play for Liverpool & become productive. Surely! There must be a way. Adama is unbelievable. It takes an army to stop him. Somebody should tell me there's a way. — eric darko (@3ric20) December 4, 2021

Adama Traore is needed at Liverpool. We need to sell Mane — Pee A?kim (@pk_YNWA) December 4, 2021

I’d have Adama at Liverpool me. — Che.?? (@Itsche__) December 4, 2021

If Adama Traore is available for under £30m in January. Get him. — Liverpool fan (@YNWA365) December 4, 2021

Sell ox and minamino get Adama to Liverpool.. I am sure Klopp will improve his finishing.. he can be a game changer for Liverpool… — A.Munshi (@lfcfever007) December 4, 2021

Great audition for Adama Traore. He can be a good scrum half for Liverpool…if Liverpool decided to contest the English Rugby League. — seriouslyKhairi ? (@mdotkhairi) December 4, 2021

Others were less convinced, though, with the bulky winger described as “fascinating” but “very flawed,” which does sum up his time in England so far:

I heard someone on here say that the word on the street is that we are in for Adama Traore in January. After watching him today and for nearly every Wolves or Middlesbrough games I've watched him in, he'll never be Liverpool level. The lad is very flawed — Cathal OL ????? (@IrishRED05) December 5, 2021

Wouldn't have him at Liverpool and perhaps it's the lack of end product but I really really enjoyed Adama today. I enjoyed seeing out lads fouling him. He's fascinating. The worst player to necessarily command such attention and respect on a football pitch. — Kev (@KevDublin) December 4, 2021

The needless anxiety Adama Traore put me through today when I knew, in my heart of hearts, that he'd never land the killer blow. It's the history of the Traore — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) December 4, 2021

The popular take among journalists on Merseyside is that no signings will be made in the January transfer window, which is certainly in line with the club’s cautious approach to the market of late.

But the situation with Adama at Wolves could be one to keep an eye on, as he enters the final 18 months of his contract.