Though Mohamed Salah is yet to agree a new contract with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the club are holding “really good conversations” with his agent.

Salah is currently tied to the Reds until 2023, but the club are hoping to extend his stay on Merseyside for at least another two years on top of that.

However, with the player claimed to be seeking a salary worth around £400,000 a week – to ensure parity with the highest earners in the Premier League – it is a difficult situation to finalise.

Liverpool’s No. 11 is widely considered the best player in the world, and with 22 goals and nine assists in 23 games so far this season he is deserving of a considerable increase on his club-record wage.

Both Salah and Klopp have stressed their desire for him to stay, with the onus on those within the club’s hierarchy to reach an agreement with his representative, Ramy Abbas Issa.

Typically, Klopp has kept details private when asked about the contract situation of a player who has scored more goals than any other throughout his career as a manager.

But speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’s clash with Tottenham, he revealed that there are “really good conversations” taking place.

“We are in really good conversations,” he said. “I want it to happen, but when? I couldn’t care less.”

This would suggest that Klopp is optimistic over Salah extending his deal, particularly given his patience in talks, with there clearly no rush to conclude negotiations.

Fans will be hoping that handshakes will be made sooner rather than later, though, to avoid fears of Salah moving to another club.