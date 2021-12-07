Liverpool the first English club to WIN all 6 Champions League group games!

This Liverpool team know how to make history and they have done so once more thanks to their 100 percent record from the ‘group of death’, a feat achieved by no other English side.

At the time of the draw back in August, Liverpool’s name was plucked out of the bowl alongside AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Porto, soon labelled the group of death.

But one by one, Jurgen Klopp‘s side resigned each team to defeat on their own home turf and back at Anfield, with the job reaching its conclusion at San Siro on Tuesday.

The feat of winning all six games of a Champions League group phase is no walk in the park, that Liverpool are the first English team to do so speaks volumes.

In the wider European landscape, they become the eighth team to achieve the feat with Ajax following suit this season and Bayern Munich similarly on course to do the same.

First English team to win all 6 Champions League group games

Prior to this season the feat had only been achieved 7 times across Europe

Liverpool progress to last 16 with 11-point gap to next best Atletico

And Liverpool completed the job both with grit and in style, with Porto dispatched to an aggregate scoreline of 7-1 (5-1 and 2-0), Atletico Madrid to the tune of 5-2 (3-2 and 2-0) and AC Milan running the closest with 5-3 (3-2 and 2-1).

The results see the Reds progress to the last 16 with an 11-point gap to Atletico in second-place and as the only team in Group B with a positive goal difference (11), thanks to finding the net 17 times and conceding only six.

After the 100 percent record was sealed, Klopp said: “Very [proud], especially because of the sixth game.

“It’s another chapter in this wonderful group, what we did in the last few years is exceptional.”

“Difficult in a hectic schedule to always be on fire, but what the boys did tonight I couldn’t be more proud.”

Throughout the European campaign to date, Klopp has utilised 26 players and nine of those have etched their name on the scoresheet.

Now to find out who lies in wait in the last 16, with the draw to come on Monday.