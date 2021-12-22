Liverpool to face Arsenal in League Cup semi-final

Liverpool have been drawn against Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final after their thrilling 5-4 win in a penalty shootout over Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

The Reds have progressed to the last four of the competition following wins over Norwich, Preston and Leicester.

It is the first time they have reached the semi-finals of the League Cup since 2016/17, and the third appearance at this juncture of the competition under Jurgen Klopp.

Premier League opposition was guaranteed in the draw and Liverpool now know they will meet Arsenal in the two-legged semi-final.

When will the fixtures take place?

First leg: W/C January 3

Second leg: W/C January 10

There are ongoing discussions over whether it will be played as a single game due to the pandemic but no final decision has been made yet.

Full semi-final draw

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Tottenham