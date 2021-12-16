Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (L) and Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool’s next 2 opponents have game cancelled due to Covid outbreak

Liverpool’s next two opponents in Tottenham and Leicester have seen their game postponed on Thursday, with many now anticipating a circuit breaker following a wave of COVID infections.

Tottenham‘s visit to Leicester scheduled for Thursday evening has officially been postponed due to Leicester now dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

Spurs had to close their training ground last week after at least nine players returned positive results and their games against Rennes and Brighton were then called off as a result.

The north London club had already made the trip to Leicester but with Brendan Rodgers’ side recording further Covid cases, the game has been called off hours before kickoff due to an “insufficient number of players available to fulfil the game.”

The Reds are due to play Tottenham on Sunday in their final Premier League fixture before Christmas and Leicester in the League Cup on Wednesday, and they will now be cast into doubt.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) shakes hands with Leicester City's manager Brendan Rodgers after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Both Rodgers and Antonio Conte had pleaded with the Premier League to postpone the fixture earlier in the week but it was rejected, even amid a growing list of cases across the division.

Outbreaks at Man United and Watford saw their games called off in midweek while Chelsea has also recorded a number of cases and face Everton on Thursday evening, as it stands.

With four league games having been postponed within the last five days, there are big decisions to be made as to how and if football should go ahead for the remainder of the year.

And for clarity, Liverpool’s match with Newcastle is still to go ahead at Anfield on Thursday.

