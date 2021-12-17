Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Midfielder Gavi ‘interest’ & Covid latest before Spurs – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are immediately back into match preparation mode as we head off to face Tottenham, one of the few games left on in the top flight this weekend.

 

Reds maintain Gavi interest amid renewal block

Barcelona are still slowly sorting through their financial ruin, renewing deals where they can. One who is still not done is young midfielder Gavi, who has stood out this term when given chances while Pedri is sidelined.

Liverpool are “stalking” Gavi with an eye on landing him in 2022, reports Marca, boosted by the fact the Catalan club have not been able to agree an extension to the deal which runs out in summer 2023.

His release clause is €50m but they’d have to sell him for less in summer if they don’t agree a new contract by then, is the word.

Marca temper any thoughts of an immediate deal by saying it’s a “slow” process and even the player himself expects an extension to be ultimately agreed.

 

Covid updates ahead of Spurs

Latest Liverpool FC news

Latest Premier League chat

  • Niklas Sule is on Chelsea‘s list of centre-back options to replace whichever of three they might lose on a free you can be bothered to remember
  • Anthony Martial’s Man United replacement is already at the club say reports, in what is an apparent blow to teenager Anthony Elanga’s hopes of actually playing matches, in that case
  • Arsenal want a Juve double deal to sign Arthur and Dejan Kulusevski. You just know they’re going to end up getting back Aaron Ramsey instead…

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight you should watch Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg for some goals.

 

