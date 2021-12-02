The Ballon d’Or results were contentious for more reasons than one and from a Liverpool perspective they were simply laughable and Mo Salah‘s “no comment” spoke volumes.

The Egyptian is currently widely considered the best player in the world, scoring goals for fun, setting up his teammates and tearing apart the opposition in the process.

And while the 2021 Ballon d’Or votes do not factor in the current campaign with that being the cutoff date, Salah’s position was certainly underwhelming and well, laughable.

A seventh-place finish behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorginho raised the eyebrows and the debate has raged on since.

And following his double against Everton on Wednesday, his 19th goal in 19 games this season, it was noted to Salah on Amazon Prime and his response, although minimal, said everything you need to know.

Mo Salah asked after the game last night about coming 7th in the Ballon d’Or? He laughs, shakes his head and says no comment. pic.twitter.com/TLAXAlWyA4 — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 2, 2021

An immediate laugh followed by the shake of his head and a grin accompanied with, “I have no comment” made it clear as to his thoughts on it all.

His current form would certainly see him take home the gong but as for a higher finish next year Salah said: “Ahh hopefully, you never know.”

It was the wide smile that encapsulated the moment and his nonchalance, you’d be blind to not recognise him as the world’s best.

“About his position I was surprised, to be honest,” Klopp said of his No. 11’s final position in the Ballon d’Or standings.

“But it’s not in my hands. I think I saw the votes somewhere, I don’t even know exactly, it’s a journalist vote – don’t ask me, it’s your [journalists] fault! Mo definitely should have been higher up. That’s it.”