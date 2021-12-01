Jurgen Klopp was thrilled with his side’s showing in the 4-1 win over Everton, with Liverpool to a man “absolutely outstanding.”

Here are three key things from Klopp’s post-match press conference after the derby win:

“Best performance” at Goodison

It hasn’t been a happy hunting ground in recent years with one too many draws, even when Liverpool have had a far superior team.

But boy was that put right on the scoreboard this time around!

“For sure the best performance we’ve showed since I’m at Liverpool at Goodison. We’ve had some good games here but we were never as good as tonight.

“Never as calm, as convinced as tonight.”

Praise for the captain

And rightly so! Jordan Henderson was a standout with a goal and an assist added to his usual energetic and relentless self.

“Hendo was good,” Klopp said with a giggle. “With his skill set, he should be good.

“When you can train, play and have rhythm and then you have the quality of Hendo, then you will play good football.

“Tonight for him was for him as well the best performance at Goodison.”

‘Had to learn’ how to navigate rival territory

Aways days to Liverpool’s closest rivals have not always been kind to the Reds but recent times have rectified some of those woes.

The 5-0 thumping of Man United at Old Trafford and the 4-1 win over Everton at Goodison makes it two for two this season and Klopp admits it’s been a learning

“Since I’m at Liverpool we had to learn these kinds of games. Learn to play at Old Trafford, at Goodison and tonight we showed that we made a big step in our development.

“It doesn’t mean anything for the future but it shows us now our benchmark.”

Happy days but still plenty of hurdles to clear. Onto the next!