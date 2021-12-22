Enjoy that, Reds? There’s a certain satisfaction from pulling the rug out from under

a side intent on time-wasting and that’s exactly what Liverpool did against Leicester.

Changes always beckoned for Liverpool on Wednesday night amid Covid cases, a hectic schedule just gone and with more to come.

It led to 10 changes on the night to make up an XI that was considerably under strength when compared to Leicester, who had kept things tight-lipped after two postponed games.

The match didn’t start on the best of notes as Jamie Vary struck twice within a four-minute spell and while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would peg one back, half-time would see Leicester lead 3-1.

And that’s where the fun started.

With Ibrahima Konate, James Milner and Diogo Jota thrown onto the pitch, there was only one team on the charge and the latter got Liverpool back into it before Takumi Minamino took the game to penalties at the death.

The Anfield Road End then went on to witness two Caoimhin Kelleher saves and five successful penalty conversions and the scenes were nothing short of glorious.

Just take it all in!

Look at those faces! But how about Jota giving it to the Leicester fans…

You really love to see it, it’s moments like these that make football what it is.

A two-legged semi-final against Arsenal now awaits early next month and this team deserve it, it’s been one for the squad.

A night to remember and now to push on for the final. Up the Reds!