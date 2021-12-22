Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Penalty shootout joy! Best photos as Liverpool make it an Anfield night to remember

Enjoy that, Reds? There’s a certain satisfaction from pulling the rug out from under
a side intent on time-wasting and that’s exactly what Liverpool did against Leicester.

Changes always beckoned for Liverpool on Wednesday night amid Covid cases, a hectic schedule just gone and with more to come.

It led to 10 changes on the night to make up an XI that was considerably under strength when compared to Leicester, who had kept things tight-lipped after two postponed games.

The match didn’t start on the best of notes as Jamie Vary struck twice within a four-minute spell and while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would peg one back, half-time would see Leicester lead 3-1.

And that’s where the fun started.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores his side's second goal during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With Ibrahima Konate, James Milner and Diogo Jota thrown onto the pitch, there was only one team on the charge and the latter got Liverpool back into it before Takumi Minamino took the game to penalties at the death.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring the third goal to level the score at 3-3 in the 96th minute during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Anfield Road End then went on to witness two Caoimhin Kelleher saves and five successful penalty conversions and the scenes were nothing short of glorious.

Just take it all in!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool players react to a penalty save in the shoot-out during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool players react as Diogo Jota scores the decisive penalty in the shoot-out after the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool players react as Diogo Jota scores the decisive penalty in the shoot-out after the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Look at those faces! But how about Jota giving it to the Leicester fans…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty in the shoot-out after the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty in the shoot-out after the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

You really love to see it, it’s moments like these that make football what it is.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's players celebrate with Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty in the shoot-out after the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's players celebrate with Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty in the shoot-out after the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A two-legged semi-final against Arsenal now awaits early next month and this team deserve it, it’s been one for the squad.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is embraced by goalkeeping coach John Achterberg after the penalty shoot-out during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A night to remember and now to push on for the final. Up the Reds!

