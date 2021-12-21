Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and first-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Pepijn Lijnders “definitely” wants to be a manager – but won’t say on Liverpool

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Pepijn Lijnders has left no doubt about his intentions to return to the top seat as manager, but has remained tight-lipped over any desires or intention for that to be at Liverpool.

The 38-year-old quickly rose through the ranks at Liverpool and has been one of Jurgen Klopp‘s right-hand men since 2018, being touted as Klopp’s potential successor.

Steven Gerrard’s name has also readily been thrown into the mix as one’s mind drifts to a time when the German is no longer at the helm – currently set to be in 2024.

Lijnders has tried his hand as a senior manager with a short spell in his homeland as manager of NEC in 2018 but it lasted just four months and a swift return to Liverpool followed.

His current deal runs until 2024, in line with Klopp’s, and the current boss knows Lijnders’ intentions to take a top job, it just isn’t necessarily going to be at Anfield.

“That’s the plan. That’s the plan [to go back into management]. Jurgen knows this,” Lijnders said of his career plans.

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Wednesday, October 21, 2020: Liverpool's first-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders during the pre-match warm-up before the opening UEFA Champions League Group D match between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. (Pic by Orange Pictures via Propaganda)

“This isn’t the time to speak about these things because I have a contract to 2024 and when the time comes I will sit down with my management and see the options I have.

“We are in the middle of this project, this beautiful project, and after that, I will decide.

“But definitely, that’s the plan.”

Pressed further on any desires to take the helm at Liverpool, Lijnders remained coy and dished out a non-committal answer.

“I just responded that this is not a moment to speak about these things,” he added.

“I will sit with my management in 2024 and then we will see all the options that are on the table.”

A well respected figure within the club, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that one of those options is Liverpool when the time comes.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments