Pepijn Lijnders has left no doubt about his intentions to return to the top seat as manager, but has remained tight-lipped over any desires or intention for that to be at Liverpool.

The 38-year-old quickly rose through the ranks at Liverpool and has been one of Jurgen Klopp‘s right-hand men since 2018, being touted as Klopp’s potential successor.

Steven Gerrard’s name has also readily been thrown into the mix as one’s mind drifts to a time when the German is no longer at the helm – currently set to be in 2024.

Lijnders has tried his hand as a senior manager with a short spell in his homeland as manager of NEC in 2018 but it lasted just four months and a swift return to Liverpool followed.

His current deal runs until 2024, in line with Klopp’s, and the current boss knows Lijnders’ intentions to take a top job, it just isn’t necessarily going to be at Anfield.

“That’s the plan. That’s the plan [to go back into management]. Jurgen knows this,” Lijnders said of his career plans.

“This isn’t the time to speak about these things because I have a contract to 2024 and when the time comes I will sit down with my management and see the options I have.

“We are in the middle of this project, this beautiful project, and after that, I will decide.

“But definitely, that’s the plan.”

Pressed further on any desires to take the helm at Liverpool, Lijnders remained coy and dished out a non-committal answer.

“I just responded that this is not a moment to speak about these things,” he added.

“I will sit with my management in 2024 and then we will see all the options that are on the table.”

A well respected figure within the club, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that one of those options is Liverpool when the time comes.