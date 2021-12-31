Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Surprise Origi Juve links & 4 Reds out for Chelsea – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool and the rest of the world head into 2022 tonight – and we finish this year in familiar fashion, with absences and dodgy transfer rumours!

 

Origi off to Juve?!

We are sometimes told to take transfer links with a pinch of salt. We suggest this one you take with the entire salt mill!

Divock Origi is on the watchlist for Juventus and they have made the “first steps” in prepping a January bid for him, say Gazzetta.

Weirdly, they say they only want him as an additional attacking option if Alvaro Morata stays – he’s wanted by Barcelona – and that they might look elsewhere if Morata leaves.

It’s all very odd and doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but there you go.

 

Injuries, Covid…the usual

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

SEVILLE, SPAIN - Tuesday, November 17, 2020: Matthias Ginter of Germany, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of Germany during the UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Germany at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Orange Pictures via Propaganda)

  • The Reds are linked with a free transfer move from ‘Gladbach but it’s not Denis Zakaria – instead it’s central defender Matthias Ginter

 

Latest Premier League chat

Sven Botman of Lille OSC runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between LOSC Lille and AC Sparta Praha at Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 3, 2020 in Lille, France. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM

  • Sven Botman is on the wanted list for Newcastle’s rebuild, a year after he was heavily linked with the Reds. Sad downgrade that, though maybe not as bad as Kabak’s situation…
  • Alexander Isak is one of the strikers Arsenal are looking at as they look to finally become a relevant side again

 

Video of the day and event of the night

A worthy half an hour of your time! Link here for every LFC goal in 2022.

Happy new year!

 

