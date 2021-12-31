Surprise Origi Juve links & 4 Reds out for Chelsea – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool and the rest of the world head into 2022 tonight – and we finish this year in familiar fashion, with absences and dodgy transfer rumours!

Origi off to Juve?!

We are sometimes told to take transfer links with a pinch of salt. We suggest this one you take with the entire salt mill!

Divock Origi is on the watchlist for Juventus and they have made the “first steps” in prepping a January bid for him, say Gazzetta.

Weirdly, they say they only want him as an additional attacking option if Alvaro Morata stays – he’s wanted by Barcelona – and that they might look elsewhere if Morata leaves.

It’s all very odd and doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but there you go.

Injuries, Covid…the usual

Thiago Alcantara is still out and won’t play Chelsea as he has a mystery hip injury which the Reds don’t know the cause of just yet

Covid has hit the squad again and the Reds have three senior players testing positive – plus more staff members. No names yet as the full PCR tests haven’t come back just yet but there are hints who it might be…

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds are linked with a free transfer move from ‘Gladbach but it’s not Denis Zakaria – instead it’s central defender Matthias Ginter

Latest Premier League chat

Garth Crooks has picked his Team of the Year so far and omg almighty it’s every bit as atrocious as we’ve come to expect from the imbecile

Sven Botman is on the wanted list for Newcastle’s rebuild, a year after he was heavily linked with the Reds. Sad downgrade that, though maybe not as bad as Kabak’s situation…

Alexander Isak is one of the strikers Arsenal are looking at as they look to finally become a relevant side again

Happy new year!