It’s a stage for Takumi Minamino to shine and Anfield will hope to see him light up the pitch tonight by adding to his League Cup tally this season.

Liverpool have won League Cup eight times – the same as Manchester City – the last occasion in 2012 when they defeated Cardiff on penalties.

In all domestic cup-ties, Liverpool have played Leicester 12 times over eight ties, with Liverpool progressing five times.

And there have been seven goalless draws in 115 meetings between the teams in all competitions but the Reds have failed to score in only two of the last 26 home encounters in all games.

3 in a row for Taki?

Takumi Minamino could become the first player since Vladimir Smicer in 2000/01 to score for the club in three successive League Cup games.

Smicer scored in four in a row during that campaign that saw his team lift the trophy.

And should Mo Salah score once he will equal the club record for most goals scored in a season before Christmas in all competitions.

He has 22, one behind Roger Hunt who netted 23 in 1961/62 – Ian Rush in 1986/87 also scored 22.

Rotation and penalties?

Liverpool have not won in normal time at Anfield in the last four League Cup games.

Their last two shoot-outs in the League Cup have come in the last two at Anfield – both against Arsenal, with each team winning once.

And in the 20 League Cup games under Jurgen Klopp, 77 different players have been used.

History on the Reds’ side

Liverpool have lost only one of the six games this season in which they have conceded the game’s opening goal – at West Ham last month. They’ve won two and drawn three of the other five.

They are unbeaten in the last nine in all competitions (eight wins, one draw) since the 3-2 loss at West Ham.

The Reds have scored at least once in each of the last 33 games since Real Madrid kept a clean sheet at Anfield last April.

Not to mention, Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 14 games played on this date (11 wins, three draws) since losing 2-0 at Cardiff in 1923.

Visitors good from the spot

Leicester have won five of their last six shoot-outs in the League Cup, the last time they suffered defeat in one was at this stage in 2018/19 when defeated by Manchester City.

In the last seven seasons including this one, they have been involved in eight penalty shoot-outs in this competition.

And Leicester have not won in their last four away games in the League Cup and have won four of 12 away from home this season.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 22, Jota 11, Mane 9, Firmino 6, Origi 5, Minamino 4, Keita 3, Henderson 3, Thiago 2, Alexander-Arnold 2, Fabinho 1, Jones 1, Robertson 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 1

Leicester: Vardy 9, Daka 7, Maddison 5, Tielemans 5, Barnes 4, Iheanacho 3, Lookman 3, Evans 2, Albrighton 1, Amartey 1, Dewsbury-Hall 1, Ndidi 1, Perez 1, Soyuncu 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).