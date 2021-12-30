Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Thiago one of three doubts for Liverpool after pre-Chelsea training update

Thiago remains a concern for Liverpool as they prepare for their New Year trip to Chelsea, with the Spaniard in line to miss another game with a minor fitness issue.

The Reds were back in training on Thursday afternoon following their post-Leicester recovery day, with the majority of Jurgen Klopp‘s senior squad involved.

However, Thiago was not pictured with the group having missed the trip to the King Power with what the club described as “minor muscle soreness,” as was the case with Takumi Minamino.

Thiago is, therefore, a doubt for the weekend, particularly given he had already missed over a week of training due to his isolation.

  • Thiago, Minamino, Origi still out
  • Adrian back after calf injury
  • Elliott and Phillips continued non-contact training
  • Alisson and Firmino not pictured with squad

Divock Origi is still not with the squad either, with the Belgian not seen since he scored in the 2-1 victory over AC Milan on December 7.

The striker is claimed to have suffered a “sore knee,” though given he has now missed over three weeks of action and is still not in team training, it would seem the issue is more severe.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Also on the injury list are Harvey Elliott and Nat Phillips, though the pair are making good progress in their non-contact training.

Both Elliott and Phillips are expected back in full training within weeks, though the latter is likely to exit the club soon after his return, amid interest from Newcastle, West Ham and Burnley.

More of a concern could be the absence of Roberto Firmino and Alisson from photos and video footage of the session, just days before Sunday’s clash with Chelsea.

Alisson could simply have been working away from the cameras with goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel, with the returning Adrian taking his place on the pitch alongside Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Moreover, there is a chance Firmino is in extended recovery, having featured in each of the last four games since his recovery from a hamstring problem.

But it is also possible that either one or both could have tested positive for COVID-19, with negative lateral flow tests required to gain entry to Kirkby.

There were no other surprises in Liverpool’s training squad, with Klopp able to work with a strong group unlike his Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel.

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, October 18, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Williams, Beck

Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Keita, Jones, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Jota

* Alisson and Firmino not pictured, but no issues reported.

