It’s December and it’s Merseyside derby time, with Liverpool out to notch their first win at Goodison Park since 2016. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds have their goalscoring boots on and are primed to add to their already formidable tally but Jurgen Klopp will know that not all things go to plan in a derby.

Form can be turned upside down at the best of times but Liverpool will be confident that they are best placed to end the night with a win, with Everton without one in their last seven.

This game is the first of nine this month and it’s time to start the festive season with an early present!

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (GMT) – or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 7.15am (Thursday) in Sydney, 12.15am in Dubai and 11.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Everton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

