LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Joe Gomez (R) and Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
2 Liverpool lineups vs. Arsenal as Klopp weighs up reward versus strongest XI

The League Cup first leg semi-final against Arsenal is finally upon Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will be boosted by the presence of the majority of his senior squad.

The Reds were left to look “nearly everywhere” to put together a team to face Shrewsbury over the weekend after positive Covid results that were discovered to be false positives that kept players in isolation.

It forced the postponement of the original first leg at the Emirates as a total of 18 players were deemed unavailable, but a week on and Liverpool are in a more comfortable position.

The question now is how does Klopp manage his squad for this match as he also looks ahead to the next Premier League games less than three days later.

Here’s how the Reds could lineup at Anfield.

 

Team News

There was a mixed update from the boss on Wednesday, with two players confirmed to be back in team training but two also remain sidelined:

 

Liverpool’s XI vs. Arsenal

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (C) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the first goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

As abovementioned, the visit of Brentford less than 67 hours after the conclusion of this match could play into Klopp’s thinking.

But it could be a strong as possible XI to take the most out of being at home in the first leg and hope to create a strong foundation for the following week.

It could, therefore, see:

  • Alisson return in goal with Alexander-Arnold similarly straight back in
  • Konate and Van Dijk to continue their partnership alongside Robertson
  • Fabinho and Henderson reunited, with Jones in his favoured position
  • And Minamino, Jota and Firmino would then lead the line

It would see the Reds shape up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Jota, Minamino, Firmino

On the other hand, it could very well be a case of rewarding those who have helped put Liverpool in this position in the first place.

Namely, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino as each have started the preceding three games in the competition, and Caoimhin Kelleher can also be put in this bracket:

Those changes would then see Liverpool take to the field like this:

Kelleher; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Minamino, Jota, Firmino

It’s an interesting conundrum for Klopp to have at this juncture of the competition and in light of what is to come, with a balancing act needed.

Either XI would not come as a surprise and Liverpool have shown they are capable of getting the job done one way or another, the objective now is to set up strong foundations for the second leg.

