Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Barcelona CB linked & how goals have renewed Reds’ hopes – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool face a semi-final second leg on Thursday so the weekend win is more than appreciated – a victory at Arsenal and we’re off to Wembley for a shot at silverware.

 

Barcelona centre-back Araujo linked to Anfield

Compared to last season, the Reds are currently well-stocked in central defence; we haven’t had mass injury worries, fifth-choice Nat Phillips is probably up for sale and even Joe Gomez doesn’t get too much of a look-in at the moment.

A bit odd, then, that we’re linked with another new face at the back – but we know how these things work by now. Even so, it’s a curious one: Ronald Araujo, an exceptional performer in a devastatingly poor Barcelona side this season.

He has just one-and-a-half seasons left on his current deal so the expectation is that he leaves for a reasonable fee if the Camp Nou club can’t convince him to sign. He’s Uruguayan, aggressive, technically excellent and pretty quick.

Perhaps the one consideration here as far as a summer move goes is that there have been rumours about a Gomez exit, on loan or otherwise – so it’s at least wise that we’ve got potential recruits in mind too.

 

All we needed was a few in the net

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (R) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 15, 2016: Liverpool's Jordon Ibe in action against West Bromwich Albion during the final Premier League match of the season at the Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), NOVEMBER 27, 2019 - Football / Soccer : UEFA Champions League Group F match between FC Barcelona 3-1 Borussia Dortmund at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by D.Nakashima/AFLO)

  • Donny van de Beek has explained to Newcastle how bad they are in no uncertain terms: He’s rejected a loan as he’d rather be a regularly unused sub, for a team with no trophy prospects, at a club with no manager, rather than move to St. James’ Park
  • Ousmane Dembele latest rumours are exactly the same as the last four years’ worth of Ousmane Dembele rumours: He’ll go to Man United, Juventus, Chelsea or Bayern. Or Newcastle, who have replaced Liverpool in that list

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Man of the match, man of the match, man of the match!

Tonight’s late games are Fiorentina against Genoa or Celtic vs Hibs!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments