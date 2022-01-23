Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Best ‘keeper in the world” Alisson vital as Liverpool ride their luck for 3 big points

While Liverpool managed to put three beyond Crystal Palace it was the Alisson show at Selhurst Park as the Brazilian had one world-class intervention after another.

There was plenty of the feel-good factor heading back to the capital for the second time in three days, this time with Premier League points on the line.

Having seen Man City drop points the night before, capitalising was a must and the Reds, initially, did not waste time in doing so.

Virgil van Dijk thumped home the opener unopposed before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added a welcome buffer to make the Reds’ dominance count.

Alisson would be called into the fray one too many times for this Red’s liking but he was worth his weight in gold, before then being left for dead as Edouard pegged one back.

The Brazilian was by far and away Liverpool’s leading man and his compatriot in Fabinho made sure his excellent interventions came in a victory after tucking away a hotly debated penalty.

There was plenty for supporters to digest on social media after the game but…

 

Alisson was, rightly, the talk of the town…

 

It was stressful, but it’s 3 BIG points…

The result was a needed one to keep even the faintest hopes of catching Man City alive, thank you Ali, with the deficit now at nine with Klopp’s side having played a game less.

There’s a flicker of a chance and while it is the hope that kills you, with 16 games left to go the Premier League could very well throw up curveballs that favour Liverpool.

Now, it’s time for a small break for most of the squad before then returning to face Cardiff – at which time the likes of Thiago, Harvey Elliott and potentially all three AFCON representatives could be back.

Fan Comments