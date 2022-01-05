Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 21, 2017: Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho Correia in action against Middlesbrough during the FA Premier League match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Brazilian journalist kicks off silly season with claim Liverpool want Coutinho

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It wouldn’t be a transfer window without speculation over Philippe Coutinho returning to Liverpool, and days into January a source in Brazil has claimed exactly that.

Four years ago this week, Liverpool confirmed a £142 million deal with Barcelona for the transfer of Coutinho; it was a bold decision that led to frustration among supporters.

Since then, Jurgen Klopp has transformed the squad, with the money brought in from the sale of his No. 10 used to sign both Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

But despite winning the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup without him, every transfer window, Coutinho is linked with a return to Anfield.

This time around, it comes via a reliable source on paper, with Goal‘s Brazilian journalist Marcelo Hazan claiming that Liverpool are interested along with Everton and Aston Villa.

With Barcelona looking to cut their wage bill as they are currently unable to register new signing Ferran Torres, it is reported that a cut-price deal could be struck for Coutinho.

It stands to reason that Liverpool would be linked, particularly given the clamour for a new midfielder in Klopp’s squad, and it is claimed that the player is looking to return to England.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Wednesday, May 1, 2019: FC Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho Correia during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg match between FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC at the Camp Nou. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This comes after a failure to settle in Spain and Germany, with Barcelona and loan club Bayern Munich, but turning 30 in June, it is impossible to see him rejoining the Reds.

However, it is a story that generates clicks and sells papers, which is almost certainly the aim for Goal – touting Coutinho with a reunion with either Klopp, Rafa Benitez or Steven Gerrard.

If not the journalist himself, this could come from the player’s agent, as attempts to free him from an ongoing struggle at Barcelona continue.

Coutinho has scored 25 goals and laid on 14 assists in 106 games for Barcelona, having scored 54 and assisted 45 in 201 appearances for Liverpool.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments