Can Liverpool’s youth write their name in the record books on FA Cup afternoon?

Liverpool have another date with Shrewsbury and youth look set to take centre stage once again, but will they rewrite any records before the day is out?

Since 2000, they have been knocked out seven times by lower-league opposition, the last being Wolves at Anfield in 2017.

Oldham, in 2013, are the last team two divisions below to beat the Reds, doing so 3-2 at Boundary Park.

The Reds have reached the fourth round every year since 2011 apart from once, when they lost 2-1 at Wolves in 2019.

Liverpool have won six and lost six of the 16 FA Cup games under Jurgen Klopp.

In those 16 games, Klopp has used 71 different players and Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley are amongst others who could add to that tally today.

Will Either be Rewritten?

The youngest ever FA Cup player to make an appearance for Liverpool was Harvey Elliott, who was 16 years 276 days against Everton in January 2020.

And the youngest ever Red to score in the competition was Sheyi Ojo, who was 18 years 215 days against Exeter in 2016.

Visitors Find Form

Shrewsbury had to wait until their 17th game of this campaign for their first clean sheet. They are currently on a run of three successive clean sheets.

The League One side are currently four games unbeaten since a 1-0 defeat at Doncaster almost a month ago.

They have been knocked out of the FA Cup away from home in each of the last 11 seasons.

The Manager has Previous

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill played twice against Liverpool in his career – both with Wimbledon – scoring once in a 2-0 Premier League win at Selhurst Park in January 1993.

And he has faced the Reds once before as a manager, his Burnley team won 1-0 in the FA Cup in 2005, courtesy of a Djimi Traore own goal.

The Man in the Middle

David Coote takes charge of Liverpool for the third time in his career – the last was for the League Cup win at Preston last October.

He last refereed Shrewsbury four years ago this month, in a 1-0 league win at Portsmouth.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 23, Jota 12, Mane 10, Firmino 6, Minamino 5, Origi 5, Keita 3, Henderson 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Fabinho 1, Jones 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1, Robertson 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 1

Shrewsbury: Bowman 9, Udah 9, Leahy 5, Bloxham 4, Cosgrove 2, Pennington 2, Whalley 2, Bennett 1, Davis 1, Lloyd 1, Pyke 1, Vela 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).