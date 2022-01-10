Claimed Liverpool ‘target’ available for £50m this month

Liverpool’s name has long been linked with Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, who is reported to be available should at least £50 million be tabled this month.

The 25-year-old was widely tied to the Reds throughout last summer when a need for midfield reinforcements emerged following the exit of Gini Wijnaldum.

Liverpool would not act in the end as they kept their business restricted to only Ibrahima Konate, despite widespread calls for both the midfield and attack to be bolstered.

And with the January window now open, Liverpool’s name has, as always, been linked to various players including Porto’s Luis Diaz, despite the expectation that there will be no additions this winter.

But that could all change should targets become available, and Bissouma may still fit the brief – but Brighton would only come to the table should a fee in the region of £50 million present itself.

This is according to the Athletic’s Andy Naylor, their Brighton correspondent, who states that the Seagulls hold the advantage in not needing to sell their key midfielder halfway through the season.

But that Bissouma’s contract is to end in 18 months means Brighton would not baulk at an offer should it reach their valuation as they know he has suitors and has shown “no indication at this stage” of signing a new deal.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are keen, with Man United and Arsenal both named as clubs who have been linked alongside Liverpool, but there has been no tentative discussions or a bid so far this month.

It’s been relatively quiet on the Bissouma front for the Reds following the reported interest throughout the summer, but the 25-year-old has remained a key figure for Graham Potter’s side this season.

A total of 15 appearances prior to his Africa of Nations departure to represent Mali, Bissouma continues to thrive in the deep-lying midfield role in what has been a bright first half of 2021/22 for Brighton.

A £50m fee is more than reasonable in a turbulent market for a player that would be an excellent addition to Klopp’s squad, one that would help bring down the midfield’s average age with Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago all over 30.