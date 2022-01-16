Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his Liverpool side as they host Brentford this afternoon, in the first Premier League game at Anfield in almost a month.

The Reds face their newly promoted opponents without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Thiago and Naby Keita, and Klopp has shuffled his pack from the 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

Alisson keeps his place in goal, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

There’s a spot in midfield for Fabinho, while Jordan Henderson is retained and Curtis Jones comes in.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is preferred to Takumi Minamino, with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino lining up in attack again.

Tyler Morton and Kaide Gordon are among the substitutes at Klopp’s disposal, having watched the under-23s’ 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday.

Liverpool have not faced Brentford at Anfield in over three decades, with a 4-0 win in the FA Cup seeing goals from Steve McMahon, John Barnes and two from Peter Beardsley.

The last time in the league was, incredibly, back in 1946, with today’s matchday programme cover model, Billy Liddell, part of a side that beat the Bees 1-0.

While a 1-0 would certainly do this afternoon, given the frustration stewing from the midweek League Cup stalemate, a more comprehensive victory could lift the spirits on Merseyside.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Williams, Morton, Milner, Minamino, Gordon

Brentford: Fernandez; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Baptiste, Norgaard, Henry; Mbuemo, Toney

Substitutes: Lossl, Bech, Stevens, Jensen, Bidstrup, Canos, Ghoddos, Wissa, Forss