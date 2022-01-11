Everton are the third Premier League club to join the campaign for a Hillsborough Law, as pressure on the UK government for a reform of the justice system grows.

Last week saw the launch of the Hillsborough Law Now movement, with Liverpool and Manchester mayors Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham holding a live event in support of the campaign.

They were joined by speakers including former Hillsborough Family Support Group chair Margaret Aspinall, who lost her son James to the tragedy in 1989.

Liverpool have given substantial backing to a Hillsborough Law, which is based on the following:

A charter for families bereaved through public tragedy legally binding on all public bodies

legally binding on all public bodies A statutory duty of candour on public servants during all forms of public inquiry and criminal investigation

on public servants during all forms of public inquiry and criminal investigation Proper participation of bereaved families at inquests , through publicly funded legal representation and an end to near limitless legal spending by public bodies

, through publicly funded legal representation and an end to near limitless legal spending by public bodies A public advocate to act for families of the deceased after major events

Though the campaign is inspired by the 97 who lost their lives to the disaster in Sheffield over 30 years ago and its wider impact on survivors and families of those lost, it is designed to protect those affected by any other public tragedies.

On Monday, Brighton became the first Premier League club to join Liverpool in their backing of a Hillsborough Law, and now, Everton have given their support.

A statement on Tuesday afternoon reads: