LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fabinho hailed as “best in the world” after kicking off “dominant” Liverpool win

Liverpool eased to a 3-0 win at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, as Fabinho and Curtis Jones caught the eye of supporters.

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

Premier League (21), Anfield
January 16, 2022

Goals: Fabinho 44′, Oxlade-Chamberlain 69′, Minamino 77′

The Reds hosted the Bees for the first time since 1989, looking to put the frustration of their 0-0 draw with Arsenal in midweek behind them.

Liverpool coasted for much of the first half, before Fabinho headed the hosts in front just before half-time.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain then repeated the Brazilian’s aerial prowess with a ruthless finish from Andy Robertson‘s cross, putting the game to bed.

There was still time for Takumi Minamino to tap home after some calamitous Brentford defending, too, adding the icing on the cake.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

A good, if not perfect, victory was lauded…

“We didn’t do everything right but the main thing is done, the three points and the second place! Waiting for better and especially for some reinforcements from FSG. YNWA”

Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook.

 

Fabinho received special praise for a strong showing…

 

Some were also impressed with Curtis Jones’ performance…

 

Attention now turns to Arsenal on Thursday…

