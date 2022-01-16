Liverpool eased to a 3-0 win at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, as Fabinho and Curtis Jones caught the eye of supporters.

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

Premier League (21), Anfield

January 16, 2022

Goals: Fabinho 44′, Oxlade-Chamberlain 69′, Minamino 77′

The Reds hosted the Bees for the first time since 1989, looking to put the frustration of their 0-0 draw with Arsenal in midweek behind them.

Liverpool coasted for much of the first half, before Fabinho headed the hosts in front just before half-time.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain then repeated the Brazilian’s aerial prowess with a ruthless finish from Andy Robertson‘s cross, putting the game to bed.

There was still time for Takumi Minamino to tap home after some calamitous Brentford defending, too, adding the icing on the cake.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

A good, if not perfect, victory was lauded…

Overall a very solid and controlling performance. Sorely needed. — Justin (@RollsonShabbos) January 16, 2022

Pretty happy with the overall. Started at a good tempo, seemed to run out of ideas late in first half but stuck with it well and comfortable in the end. Nobody standing out massively midfield was better today and Jones provided lots of energy and purpose. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) January 16, 2022

FT: LFC 3-0 Brentford. Impressive second-half showing from Klopp's men as they survived an early scare before blowing away their opponents thanks to quick-fire goals from AOC and Minamino. #LFC back into second, 11 points behind Manchester City having played a game less. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) January 16, 2022

“We didn’t do everything right but the main thing is done, the three points and the second place! Waiting for better and especially for some reinforcements from FSG. YNWA” – Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook.

You'd take any win in this period without the AFCON players and Thiago, but, as an added bonus, Liverpool were really good there. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) January 16, 2022

This match should be a good reminder that a dominant performance quite often leads to a comfortable win. It just might not be comfortable for all 90 minutes, and that’s ok. — Zachary A Marx (@80couches) January 16, 2022

Top Reds 29-1 Bottom Reds Disappointing day for Bottoms with 3 unlikely scorers in the absence of Salah and Mane. Missed opportunity to use Anfield Rd development up front jokes. On we go ?? pic.twitter.com/fPUkNuSvXU — Andrew LFCDT (@AYPrivateEye) January 16, 2022

Fabinho received special praise for a strong showing…

Good win, solid performance, much improved in the second half. Fabinho Man of the Match for me, other individuals better than they have been in recent weeks, too. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 16, 2022

Fabinho and Robertson both been excellent today — Darren (@DarrenMoggie66) January 16, 2022

Fabinho is best cdm itw. Anyone with other opinion is jst wrong — Harjot Singh Sandhu (@HarjotSSandhu) January 16, 2022

If fabinho dont collect that motm then what we doing? — EG (@ItsEronG) January 16, 2022

A good 3pts. Vital contributions from Chamberlain and Minamino exactly what you want to see from them. Fabinho superb in midfield again. Great to see Gordon get some minutes too. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 16, 2022

Some were also impressed with Curtis Jones’ performance…

Curtis Jones was absolutely wonderful today! Has to start on Thursday !!!!! — Humzah ?? (@HumzahShabir1) January 16, 2022

Curtis Jones MOTM. Was involved continually and ran everywhere. Unlucky not to score and deserved a goal. — Gary Currums (@gazcurro162) January 16, 2022

Big 3 points! Fabinho and Curtis Jones were exceptional today — R? (@Raheem_Akbar) January 16, 2022

Full-time thoughts: • Job done.

• An important 3 points

• A clean sheet

• Goals for Minamino and Ox that will do their confidence a world of good

• A Premier League debut for Kaide Gordon

• Curtis Jones was fantastic Huge game on Thursday. Let’s get a trip to Wembley. — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) January 16, 2022

Curtis Jones is going to be a top top player for us, would probably help if people didn’t get onto so much when he has a bad game/makes an error. The boys quality — V (@_VSheps) January 16, 2022

Curtis Jones has been really good ,stop your childish agendas. — Karan (@Karan74376819) January 16, 2022

Attention now turns to Arsenal on Thursday…

Definitely a much better performance from us today, great to see a couple of different players on the scoresheet, who stepped up when we needed them to. Similar starting lineup on Thursday would be great. — ?? Mike ?? (@_MikeLFC_) January 16, 2022

Not the best performance but today was more about the result. Henderson & Trent were better and good to see we controlled the game better than we have been lately. Bring on Arsenal on Thursday #LFC — Dan Kelly 90+6 Origi ??* (@dankellylfc) January 16, 2022

Nice to get a comfortable win in the bag before the Semi-Final second leg. Roll on Thursday! M'ON REDMEN! #LFC — David Cresswell (@CresswellDJ) January 16, 2022