Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered an ankle injury soon after scoring in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Brentford, with Jurgen Klopp describing it as “a shadow on the game.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain made his first start in four games as he replaced Takumi Minamino for the visit of Brentford, filling in on the right flank.

It was a mixed performance from the 28-year-old, who is clearly more settled in midfield, but he made his mark with a diving header to make it 2-0 in the second half.

Having effectively sealed the win for Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain was then forced off minutes later after catching his boot in the turf off the ball.

He had hoped to play on after being helped off the pitch by physio Chris Morgan, but signalled that his game was over with a shake of the head, Klopp turning to Minamino as his replacement.

Speaking to NBC after the game, the manager gave a brief update on Oxlade-Chamberlain’s fitness, which came after a “super game” from the No. 15.

“Unfortunately, he rolled his ankle. It’s swollen,” Klopp explained.

“I hope it’s not serious, but that’s a shadow on the game.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to undergo a scan on the injury on Monday, though the swelling will be monitored upon his return to the training ground in Kirkby before any action is taken.

As Klopp stated, the hope will be that it is only a minor issue for the midfielder, who would likely keep his place for the trip to Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final decider on Thursday night if he were fit.