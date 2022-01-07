Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Klopp’s stand-in revealed as 2 targets emerge – Liverpool FC Roundup

Despite the uncertainty, Liverpool are pushing ahead with preparations for their FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury, which has dominated the news at Anfield on Friday.

 

Liverpool are back in action

Though a high volume of COVID-19 cases prompted the Reds to postpone their League Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal on Thursday night, it was back to work at Kirkby the following day.

Liverpool reopened their doors at the AXA Training Centre at 11am, with Jurgen Klopp‘s assistant, Peter Krawietz, the man to lead the session.

Krawietz will take press conference duties on Saturday afternoon, and if Klopp cannot attend on Sunday, he will also serve as manager against Shrewsbury.

We’ve taken a look at the 50-year-old who Klopp calls ‘The Eye’ here.

 

A mystery in the buildup

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Liverpool's Tyler Morton during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • But Klopp says he has “no idea” if he’ll be able to attend himself

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2GKKACJ Valencia, Spain. 14th Sep, 2021. Arnaut Danjuma of Villarreal seen in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Villarreal CF and Atalanta at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal. (Credit Image: © Xisco Navarro/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

  • Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been revealed as a potential summer target
  • While Liverpool are still “monitoring” Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma

 

Latest Premier League transfers

Philippe Coutinho Burnley

  • Kieran Trippier is the first signing of Newcastle’s blood-money era
  • Samir has swapped Udinese for sister-club Watford

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

There’s Swindon vs. Man City in the FA Cup on ITV 1 (8pm), but over on Sky Sports Football we’ve got Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm), if you want to scout potential signing Denis Zakaria yourself…

 

