Despite the uncertainty, Liverpool are pushing ahead with preparations for their FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury, which has dominated the news at Anfield on Friday.
Liverpool are back in action
Though a high volume of COVID-19 cases prompted the Reds to postpone their League Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal on Thursday night, it was back to work at Kirkby the following day.
Liverpool reopened their doors at the AXA Training Centre at 11am, with Jurgen Klopp‘s assistant, Peter Krawietz, the man to lead the session.
Krawietz will take press conference duties on Saturday afternoon, and if Klopp cannot attend on Sunday, he will also serve as manager against Shrewsbury.
We’ve taken a look at the 50-year-old who Klopp calls ‘The Eye’ here.
A mystery in the buildup
- Tyler Morton has effectively confirmed his involvement vs. Shrewsbury
- But Klopp says he has “no idea” if he’ll be able to attend himself
- Shrewsbury, meanwhile, are in their best form of the season ahead of Sunday
Latest Liverpool FC news
- Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been revealed as a potential summer target
- While Liverpool are still “monitoring” Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma
- And Mo Salah is into the final three for the FIFA Men’s Player of 2021 award
Latest Premier League transfers
- Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa on a six-month loan
- Kieran Trippier is the first signing of Newcastle’s blood-money era
- Samir has swapped Udinese for sister-club Watford
Tweet of the day and match of the night
Levelling up cannot only be about big spending announcements and shiny infrastructure projects.
It should also about righting long-term, structural injustices. There are few bigger than this. Levelling the scales of justice *is* levelling up.
We need a #HillsboroughLawNow. pic.twitter.com/1zgKACLXC9
— Steve Rotheram (@MetroMayorSteve) January 7, 2022
Fan Comments