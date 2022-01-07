Despite the uncertainty, Liverpool are pushing ahead with preparations for their FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury, which has dominated the news at Anfield on Friday.

Liverpool are back in action

Though a high volume of COVID-19 cases prompted the Reds to postpone their League Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal on Thursday night, it was back to work at Kirkby the following day.

Liverpool reopened their doors at the AXA Training Centre at 11am, with Jurgen Klopp‘s assistant, Peter Krawietz, the man to lead the session.

Krawietz will take press conference duties on Saturday afternoon, and if Klopp cannot attend on Sunday, he will also serve as manager against Shrewsbury.

We’ve taken a look at the 50-year-old who Klopp calls ‘The Eye’ here.

A mystery in the buildup

Tyler Morton has effectively confirmed his involvement vs. Shrewsbury

But Klopp says he has “no idea” if he’ll be able to attend himself

Shrewsbury, meanwhile, are in their best form of the season ahead of Sunday

Latest Liverpool FC news

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been revealed as a potential summer target

While Liverpool are still “monitoring” Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma

And Mo Salah is into the final three for the FIFA Men’s Player of 2021 award

Latest Premier League transfers

Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa on a six-month loan

Kieran Trippier is the first signing of Newcastle’s blood-money era

Samir has swapped Udinese for sister-club Watford

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Levelling up cannot only be about big spending announcements and shiny infrastructure projects. It should also about righting long-term, structural injustices. There are few bigger than this. Levelling the scales of justice *is* levelling up. We need a #HillsboroughLawNow. pic.twitter.com/1zgKACLXC9 — Steve Rotheram (@MetroMayorSteve) January 7, 2022

There’s Swindon vs. Man City in the FA Cup on ITV 1 (8pm), but over on Sky Sports Football we’ve got Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm), if you want to scout potential signing Denis Zakaria yourself…