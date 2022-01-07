Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 14, 2021: A general view during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool reopen training ground – but Jurgen Klopp not present

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have reopened their first-team training centre after a 48-hour closure following a Covid outbreak among players and staff.

Preparations for Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to League One side Shrewsbury will resume with assistant manager Peter Krawietz taking charge of the available players.

Krawietz will also undertake pre-match media duties with a press conference scheduled for 1pm on Saturday.

As the shutdown affected only the first-team area of the AXA complex, Liverpool’s youth teams have been able to continue training, with a number of the under-23s expected to feature against the Shrews.

Manager Jurgen Klopp and players Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino will have ended their isolation periods by the weekend, although it has yet to be confirmed whether any will be present at Anfield for the match.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) with his back-room team (L-R) goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, first-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders, assistant manager Peter Krawietz during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp’s other assistant manager Pep Lijnders is still absent, however, after testing positive on Tuesday night, with a number of other players and staff also remaining in isolation.

Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal was postponed due to significant availability issues and subsequent closure of first-team training, but has been rearranged for January 20.

In a statement Liverpool said: “After consultation with the relevant public health authority, operations have now resumed within the first-team set-up at the training ground.”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments