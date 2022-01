Liverpool host Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final first leg this evening, in what could be a feisty contest after recent events. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Today's blog is run by Henry Jackson

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Jota, Minamino, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Williams, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Gordon

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Holding, Mari, Chambers, Tavarez, Patino, Salah-Eddine, Hutchinson, Biereth

