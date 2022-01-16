Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) challenges for a header with Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Brentford – Follow the Reds’ league clash here!

An afternoon at Anfield is upon us as Liverpool host Brentford in Jurgen Klopp‘s 350th game in charge of the club. Time for a win. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Jon Moss.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Williams, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Morton, Minamino, Gordon

Brentford: Fernandez; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Baptiste, Norgaard, Henry; Mbuemo, Toney

Subs: Lossl, Bech, Stevens, Jensen, Bidstrup, Canos, Ghoddos, Wissa, Forss

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Fan Comments