An afternoon at Anfield is upon us as Liverpool host Brentford in Jurgen Klopp‘s 350th game in charge of the club. Time for a win. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Jon Moss.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Williams, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Morton, Minamino, Gordon

Brentford: Fernandez; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Baptiste, Norgaard, Henry; Mbuemo, Toney

Subs: Lossl, Bech, Stevens, Jensen, Bidstrup, Canos, Ghoddos, Wissa, Forss

Our coverage updates automatically below: