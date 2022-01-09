Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Liverpool's Elijah Dixon-Bonner kneels down (takes a knee) in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury – Follow the Reds’ FA Cup clash here!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are back and it’s FA Cup time, with Shrewsbury the visitors. An intriguing match awaits for a Reds outfit with a mix of youth and experience. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Morton, Dixon-Bonner; Gordon, Jones, Woltman

Subs: Adrian, Firmino, Minamino, Tsimikas, Matip, Mabaya, Norris, Balagizi, Frauendorf

Shrewsbury: Marosi; Bennett, Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse, Ogbeta, Leahy, Davis, Vela, Udoh, Bowman

Subs: Burgoyne, Pierre, Cosgrove, Janneh, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Daniels, Craig

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments