Liverpool are back and it’s FA Cup time, with Shrewsbury the visitors. An intriguing match awaits for a Reds outfit with a mix of youth and experience. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Morton, Dixon-Bonner; Gordon, Jones, Woltman

Subs: Adrian, Firmino, Minamino, Tsimikas, Matip, Mabaya, Norris, Balagizi, Frauendorf

Shrewsbury: Marosi; Bennett, Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse, Ogbeta, Leahy, Davis, Vela, Udoh, Bowman

Subs: Burgoyne, Pierre, Cosgrove, Janneh, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Daniels, Craig

Our coverage updates automatically below: