Fabinho, Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon shone in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Shrewsbury on Sunday, as the Reds made it into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were given a shock at Anfield, falling behind to Daniel Udoh’s goal, but they overcame the setback in professional fashion.

Gordon produced a good finish to equalise in front of the Kop, before Fabinho dispatched a penalty shortly before half-time.

Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score a typically flamboyant effort and Fabinho got his second day of the day late on.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, LFC Transfer Room, FotMob and the TIA readers.

It was Fabinho (8.5) who got the highest average rating at Anfield, following a rare brace from the Brazilian.

The 28-year-old’s double may have made the headlines, but he produced a dominant all-round performance in the middle of the park.

This Is Anfield’s Karl Matchett handed Fabinho the Man of the Match award, saying he was “one of the few to keep his level after the break.”

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo felt the midfielder was “solid enough in the defensive midfield role,” even if a masterclass wasn’t necessarily required.

In second place was Bradley (7.4), who impressed at right-back in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The youngster sent in a total of nine crosses throughout the afternoon, according to FotMob, including two key passes.

Completing the top three was Gordon (7.3), with his maiden Liverpool goal in front of the Kop a moment he will never forget.

Matchett hailed the 17-year-old’s “composed side-footed finish” as a “magic moment” at Anfield – here’s hoping it is the first of many!