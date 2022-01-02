Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 2, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' reacts during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans highlight midfield issue as title hopes effectively end

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, with many fans left frustrated by more poor defending.

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League, Stamford Bridge
January 2, 2022

Goals: Kovacic 42′, Pulisic 45+1; ‘Mane 9′, Salah 25’

The Reds face a must-win game in the Premier League title race, but they were unable to overcome an inspired Blues outfit.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, but goals from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic levelled it up before half-time.

A breathless second half saw both sides searching for winners, but in the end, they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

An unforgettable game was dissected…

 

Some rued some uninspiring defending and a weak mentality…

 

Jordan Henderson had a poor day at the office…

 

A 20th league title is in serious doubt…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments