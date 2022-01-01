Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool supporters' banners on the Spion Kop before the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Opinion  •  

Liverpool FC in 2022: Changes, decisions and a unique year ahead

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
Karl Matchett

Karl Matchett

2021 is over, and with it has gone all of Liverpool’s near-misses and injury absences of the past 12 months. Definitely. Now on to optimism, glory and fully sustainable fitness levels!

Alright, so maybe the latter is a little ambitious, especially if we’re adding in Covid-related absences.

But there’s still an awful lot to look forward to during the coming calendar year, not just this season but for the medium and long-term, too.

Indeed, it could well be that 2022 is the most unique year in football history.

Here are some big reasons for the Reds and Kopites all over the globe to see spirits soar and belief rise again that good times remain just over the horizon with Jurgen Klopp and his squad.

 

League Cup semis fast approaching

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu (L) and Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Not too long to wait for the first of these: a two-legged domestic semi-final is around the corner.

We face Arsenal, at the Emirates then at Anfield, with both games done by 13 January.

Clearly, the aim is to ensure a Wembley final, which would be our first in six years, is on the agenda – and hopefully pick up a first piece of silverware since Hendo did his slightly hampered tapdance in lifting the Premier League trophy.

 

How do we deal with AFCON absences?

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, December 7, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané looks dejected after missing a chance during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 6 game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

During the semis but before the (potential) final, our Premier League fate itself will largely become clear – because we’ll find out how Liverpool fare without the services of two key forwards.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are off to the Africa Cup of Nations, with midfielder Naby Keita joining them. We wish them all well, of course, but from a Reds perspective an early return wouldn’t leave too many fans shedding tears – as long as no injuries come with it.

We have to navigate at least two league matches, potentially another, as well as three cup fixtures while they are away. No further ground can be lost if we want to be in the running for the title.

 

Major contract talk to be solved

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 11, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Keita, Mane and Salah have another thing in common: they are all 18 months away from the expirations of their contracts.

Salah’s is the key, the big one, the most problematic and the most urgent to solve, simply by virtue of being Liverpool’s, the league’s and potentially the world’s best player.

Hopefully he’ll follow the likes of Van Dijk, Fabinho, Trent and a handful of others in extending his Anfield stay, then we can turn attentions to the others we want to renew.

Ox and Firmino are similarly placed and due for renewals if we want them beyond 2023, while this coming summer it’s Adrian and James Milner who are out of contract from the first-team squad.

 

Signings and strategy

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 10, 2018: Director of Football Michael Edwards arrives on the red carpet for the Liverpool FC Players' Awards 2018 at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

January? Maybe we’ll get a new face. In the summer, we’ll surely get at least a couple. There hasn’t been a whole lot of regeneration around the squad over the last two years or so, just the odd additional face, and it might be time to get a couple of new ones in at once.

There’s more to consider than merely squad balance, ages, salaries and transfer fees this time though – we might have a new, or at least updated or evolved, strategy in mind.

Julian Ward takes over from Michael Edwards as sporting director and while it’s sensible to assume he’s appointed to ensure continuity and following the pattern which has served the Reds so well, he’ll also have his own ideas, his own methods of concluding deals in and out of the club.

Fingers crossed he proves every bit as successful as Edwards has been – he’s certainly highly thought-of within the club and has progressed and been promoted through the hierarchy accordingly.

 

A triple trophy push – and a parade at last!?

Success, that’s what it’s all about. Too many fans are maybe ready to give up on the league title already – Klopp and the gang certainly won’t be. But even if that proves out of reach in the end, three others are not right now.

Liverpool are very, very, very well-equipped to challenge to win the Champions League. Maybe better there than the title, given fewer games and the style of play.

Plus, the final’s in St. Petersburg, so we’re bound to get to that one…

But we’re three matches away from a domestic trophy too as we’ve detailed already, and there’s nothing to stop us going all-out for the FA Cup too if we get through the early rounds and City remain clear in the league.

Champions of Europe and a triple trophy celebration?

That sort of thing might even be worthy of a really, really long-awaited parade!

 

Anfield Road End construction continues

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 12, 2015: View inside Anfield Stadium looking towards the Main Stand, as work continues on the multi-million pound revamp ahead of Liverpool's fixture against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Off the pitch, but increasingly important to success on it – Anfield will be getting bigger and better.

We all loved just how impressive and enormous the last extension to the stadium was and now the Annie Road End will be joining the Main Stand in getting a much-needed overhaul.

It won’t be completed during 2022, but we can see above the rough progress the Main Stand had on the same timeline as the ARE will be by the end of the year (pictured above) – with a big chunk of work to be done over summer, then again while we don’t play for six weeks while the World Cup is on.

 

Next talented youngsters to emerge?

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 18, 2021: Liverpool's Melkamu Frauendorf celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Under-18 Premier League match between Burnley FC Under-18's and Liverpool FC Under-18's at The Barnfield Training Centre. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Always a guessing game due to the ups and downs of youth development, but we can no doubt look forward to some of the academy’s brightest and best getting their chance.

If we ignore for a moment those who have already begun to make the breakthrough, who could be next at some stage of the year?

We’d expect, for example, to see Kaide Gordon get progressively more of an opportunity.

After him, James Balagizi has the talent but has to overcome injuries, while Melkamu Frauendorf has shown promise since joining from Germany, too.

Stefan Bajcetic or even fourth-choice goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga are others who may see a debut come their way during 2022 – which promises to be another year of opportunity and excitement throughout the club again.

 

The World Cup Weirdness

DOHA, QATAR - Friday, December 13, 2019: A view of the Khalifa International Stadium in the Aspire Zone as seen from the Touch Doha Hotel ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 in Doha. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Winter 2022 will be a weird one for all of us. No Liverpool match from mid-November until Boxing Day – six weeks without the Reds at the usually busiest time of the year.

What will be interesting is how those players not at the World Cup are doing during that time. Perhaps they’ll get a couple of weeks rest, but they’ll need to somehow be match fit for the Boxing Day return, so they’ll need to playing somewhere, somehow.

So will that mean friendlies for Liverpool’s non-World Cup players? A training camp is likely. Will there even be a tour of some sort? It will be interesting, and weird.

2022 promises to be a year like no other.

 

Dates for 2022

General Champions League ball. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • February 6 – Afcon final
  • February 27League Cup final
  • May 14FA Cup final
  • May 22 – Final game of the season (vs. Wolves)
  • May 28Champions League final (St. Petersburg)
  • June 30James Milner‘s contract expires
  • June 30 – Salah, Mane, Firmino, Oxlade & Keita enter final year of contract
  • August 6 – 2022/23 Premier League begins
  • November 2 – Final Champions League group games
  • November 14Premier League pauses
  • November 21 – World Cup begins
  • December 18 – World Cup final
  • December 26Premier League resumes
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments