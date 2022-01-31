Liverpool FC have launched their exciting new Spring training range by Nike.

The new collection, available on the official Liverpool FC online store here, features Liverpool’s familiar and much-loved teal colour, with clothing including coaches, training and travel wear for men, women and kids.

The training wear boasts a slim, streamlined fit to ensure that nothing comes between the player and the ball, and a sweat-wicking fabric to help keep players cool and composed.

Nike’s Dri-FIT technology keeps players dry and comfortable, whilst the knit fabric is smooth and stretchy.

Fans’ Reactions

It’s safe to say fans are excited about Liverpool’s new Spring training range.

Got my order in ???? — Zahraa ????? ???? (@ZeeHoughtonRush) January 31, 2022

Loving this range … definitely buying when I get my bonus — Emma “Ledge” Jones (@emmajones2324) January 31, 2022

