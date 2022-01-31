Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool FC launch highly anticipated teal Spring training range

Liverpool FC have launched their exciting new Spring training range by Nike.

The new collection, available on the official Liverpool FC online store here, features Liverpool’s familiar and much-loved teal colour, with clothing including coaches, training and travel wear for men, women and kids.

The training wear boasts a slim, streamlined fit to ensure that nothing comes between the player and the ball, and a sweat-wicking fabric to help keep players cool and composed.

Nike’s Dri-FIT technology keeps players dry and comfortable, whilst the knit fabric is smooth and stretchy.

 

Fans’ Reactions

It’s safe to say fans are excited about Liverpool’s new Spring training range.

Let us know your thoughts on Liverpool’s new Spring training range in our comments section.

* Liverpool’s new Spring training range is available to purchase on the official Liverpool FC online store here, with worldwide delivery.

