Liverpool will consider offers for Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi in the final days of the transfer window as the club look to balance their squad ahead of Luis Diaz’s impending arrival.

With Jurgen Klopp to add the Porto winger to his team following the finalisation of the deal and a passed medical over the coming weekend, it leaves two futures up in the air.

Both Minamino and Origi have been subject to speculation throughout the month regarding their future with a combined 10 starting appearances this season leaving the writing on the wall.

And the Athletic‘s James Pearce has reported that “offers for Minamino and Origi will be considered” as the window heads into its final few days.

The pair have not been short of interest with Leeds United and Monaco both recently inquiring about Minamino, who have been rebuffed as Liverpool seek a figure in the region of £20 million.

It is a significant mark up on the initial £7.25 million outlay for the Japan international in January 2020, since going on to play 49 games for the Reds and 10 for Southampton on loan.

Minamino hasn’t had the rub of the green since arriving at Anfield but with Diaz on the cusp of landing at Anfield, opportunities will prove harder once again.

A permanent deal would offer a fresh start but the Reds are unlikely to budge too far away from their valuation, and they’d no doubt be willing to wait for the summer if no suitable offer arrived.

As for Origi, he is currently still sidelined with a knee complaint – not expected back until after February 6 – and has had interest from across Europe, including Newcastle and Atalanta.

The 26-year-old is out of contract this summer but does have a clause for an extra year should he play a certain number of matches, but an increase in competition could make that difficult.

A lowly figure of £7 million was speculated to be a possible price-tag amid wage demands that have previously deterred suitors but it has also previously been as high as £20 million.

The winter transfer window closes on Monday evening and with a final landing spot for Nat Phillips also being sought, it looks likely to be a flurry of activity for the Reds up until then.