LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Nat Phillips heads for Championship loan after Premier League offers rejected

Nat Phillips has joined Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth on a season-long loan, with Liverpool having turned down offers from Premier League clubs.

The 24-year-old was expected to depart Liverpool on a permanent deal this month, but has instead left for a five-month loan at Dean Court.

Phillips was valued at £15 million after signing a new four-year contract in August, but despite interest from Newcastle, Watford, Burnley, West Ham, Brighton and clubs in Germany and Italy, no realistic offers emerged.

Instead, the Reds received loan bids from Newcastle and Leicester and a £7 million offer Watford, falling short of their price tag.

That left Liverpool awaiting interest on deadline day, and ultimately that has led Phillips to join Bournemouth for the rest of the season.

The Championship club have paid a £1.5 million loan fee to bring the centre-back to the south coast, while they will also cover his wages and pay a further £250,000 if they are promoted.

According to the Bournemouth Echo, the clubs also negotiated a purchase option in the deal.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp applauds the supporters as Nathaniel Phillips and Harvey Blair look on after the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It is the second loan move of Phillips’ career, having spent the 2019/20 campaign with Stuttgart in the German second division.

His reputation has been given a major boost since then, and Liverpool will now be hoping that he continues to perform in the Championship before attracting further interest in the summer transfer window.

Bournemouth are currently third in the Championship, six points behind leaders Fulham, one behind second-placed Blackburn with a game in hand and seven clear of seventh.

Good luck, Nat!

