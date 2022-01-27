Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Juventus’ Paulo Dybala is wanted by Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paulo Dybala to Liverpool transfer rumours – and why they are unlikely

The rumour mill has produced an outstanding story for the final week of the January transfer window, with Juventus striker Paulo Dybala claimed to be a Liverpool target.

As expected, it has been a quiet mid-season for the Reds, with only three departures and two returning loanees on the docket for the club’s recruitment staff.

Low-key exits for Morgan Boyes and Tony Gallacher, a non-league loan for Liam Hughes and recalls for Rhys Williams and Leighton Clarkson may not be the activity many fans hoped for.

But fear not, as sources in Italy are now claiming Liverpool will consider a push for Juventus forward Dybala if, as believed, Dusan Vlahovic completes his move to Turin from Fiorentina.

Transfer outlet TuttoMercatoWeb report that the Reds are “carefully observing” the player’s situation, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

beIN SPORTS journalist Tancredi Palmeri doubled down on this claim, adding that Dybala “would be keen to move to Liverpool,” which Sport Mediaset reinforced.

It has since been claimed by Gazzetta dello Sport that Man City would also be interested in a deal for the 28-year-old, who has scored 111 goals in 277 games for Juventus.

The story has, unsurprisingly, gained a lot of traction, Dybala’s name dominating coverage from the Liverpool Echo in particular, while fans have discussed the possibility of a move:

There are clearly doubts among supporters that Dybala will be playing for Liverpool in the future, and rightly so, as it is highly unlikely a deal would come to fruition.

While it would formally be a free transfer, with the forward able to reach a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of Italy as of January 1, there would be a high cost involved regardless.

Signing-on fees would be required for both Dybala and his agent, which would almost certainly land in the seven or even eight-figure region, while his salary demands have been presented as one of the factors behind a possible exit from Juventus.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Given Liverpool are yet to conclude talks over a club-record contract extension for Mohamed Salah – the best player in the world – there would almost certainly be a reluctance to bring Dybala in on a sizeable wage.

He could, in theory, arrive as a replacement for either Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino, who will have a year left on their deals this summer, but turning 29 himself later this year, it would hardly be a smart piece of business.

The credibility of the outlets reporting on Liverpool’s interest cannot be overlooked either, with it rare – if ever – that the likes of Gazzetta dello Sport, TuttoMercatoWeb or Sport Mediaset can be trusted when it comes to transfer rumours.

Dybala may have been a dream signing for the Reds seven years ago, when he made the switch from Palermo to Juventus, but the ship has almost certainly sailed on this one.

Chalk it down to agent talk, with only five months left on his contract – it’s not exactly the first time Liverpool’s name has been dropped in negotiations…

