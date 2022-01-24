Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are both currently at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, and the pair linked up with a familiar face during last-16 preparations.

The Liverpool duo both made it through to the last 16 of AFCON, with Senegal top and Guinea second in Group B, having drawn 0-0 in their group game.

Guinea are back in action on Monday afternoon as they take on Gambia in their knockout tie, while Senegal will face Cape Verde on Tuesday.

Both camps are based in Bangou, just under an hour from the city of Bafoussam where both games will be played, and that gave Mane and Keita the chance to catch up on Sunday.

They were joined by former Liverpool physio Jose Luis Rodriguez, who is working with the Senegal national team throughout the tournament.

Rodriguez left the club towards the end of 2020, having spent just over two years with the first team, departing with Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup medals as recognition of his work within Jurgen Klopp‘s staff.

The Spaniard shared a photo of Mane and Keita posing with a Senegal shirt on his Instagram story on Sunday, with the Liverpool pair in conversation during downtime.

On the agenda, aside from the tournament, was the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace earlier that day, with the game being shown on big screens throughout the Tagidor Garden Resort.

Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho scored the goals at Selhurst Park, with Diogo Jota winning a penalty late on as he continues his left-sided role in Mane’s absence.