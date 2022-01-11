Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Salah on new contract & no Reds’ investigation – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are preparing for their League Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal, amid the usual batch of team news, transfer stories and even contract claims.

 

Salah wants to stay and says it’s “in their hands” to Reds

We’ve heard this before, but we’re no closer to a positive outcome: Mo Salah says he wants to stay and it’s all on the club to come up with the agreement.

Importantly, the Egyptian King has added another layer to his soft pressure: “They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff. The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something, [they should]. Because they appreciate what you did for the club.”

Perhaps the early £400k-a-week claims are wide of the mark, or perhaps the £300k ones are as on-target as Salah’s own finishes are.

Either way the fans seem pretty much set on hoping the club does whatever it takes to get this particular renewal done.

 

Senior stories

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. Liverpool won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Leanne Kiernan signs for Liverpool FC Women at Solar Campus, 18/06/21. Photo: Nick Taylor/LFC

 

Latest Premier League chat

Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

  • Jesse Lingard is wanted by Spurs and they’ve already spoken to him over a summer move, cleverly giving themselves another four months to find an actual footballer instead of a what is now basically a three-year sub
  • Man City will continue their youth drive by signing Luka Modric, who is appalled at the new deal offered by Real Madrid. We imagine it to be rather like the time Ashley Cole “almost crashed his car” when Arsenal offered him £5k less than he wanted
  • Abdou Diallo is the latest and quite frankly least-capable defender suddenly on the watchlist for West Ham, with a totally useless loan deal from PSG mooted. Do we like the word mooted? Feels a bit Teletexty/Ceefaxy

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Why did this cryarsing weirdo tag, of all people, Zendaya in his tweet?!

Tonight’s late fixture sees Brentford face Southampton away! Probably be a thriller to be fair.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments