Liverpool are preparing for their League Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal, amid the usual batch of team news, transfer stories and even contract claims.

Salah wants to stay and says it’s “in their hands” to Reds

We’ve heard this before, but we’re no closer to a positive outcome: Mo Salah says he wants to stay and it’s all on the club to come up with the agreement.

Importantly, the Egyptian King has added another layer to his soft pressure: “They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff. The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something, [they should]. Because they appreciate what you did for the club.”

Perhaps the early £400k-a-week claims are wide of the mark, or perhaps the £300k ones are as on-target as Salah’s own finishes are.

Either way the fans seem pretty much set on hoping the club does whatever it takes to get this particular renewal done.

Senior stories

Takumi Minamino is a vital player and the Reds “desperately” need him to perform consistently and well this month, says the boss. We could do with a few goals from him that’s for sure!

The EFL will not be investigating anything regarding Liverpool’s huge volume of false positives, ensuring that much p*ss will be boiled in opposition fans’ forums and twitterati circles this week once more

Naby Keita was awarded man of the match for a telling performance in Guinea’s AFCON opener, which ended in a 1-0 win for his side. And no injury!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Leanne Kiernan smashed in a hat-trick in a 6-0 win at the weekend – she now has 10 in her last 11 for LFC Women as they continue the promotion push

Latest Premier League chat

Jesse Lingard is wanted by Spurs and they’ve already spoken to him over a summer move, cleverly giving themselves another four months to find an actual footballer instead of a what is now basically a three-year sub

Man City will continue their youth drive by signing Luka Modric, who is appalled at the new deal offered by Real Madrid. We imagine it to be rather like the time Ashley Cole “almost crashed his car” when Arsenal offered him £5k less than he wanted

Abdou Diallo is the latest and quite frankly least-capable defender suddenly on the watchlist for West Ham, with a totally useless loan deal from PSG mooted. Do we like the word mooted? Feels a bit Teletexty/Ceefaxy

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Why did this cryarsing weirdo tag, of all people, Zendaya in his tweet?!

On behalf of all clubs in the UK, Liverpool claiming 13 false positives is a blatant lie and should be punishable by deducting 42 PL points, removal from the UCL & any cup competition for at least 3 years.@premierleague @ChampionsLeague @Zendaya — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) January 10, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture sees Brentford face Southampton away! Probably be a thriller to be fair.