A place in the cup final at Wembley is on the line as Liverpool meet Arsenal with the tie finely poised after a stalemate at Anfield. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds are in the capital with only one thing in their mind, a victory.

With a shot at silverware on the other side of a winning scoreline, the task is straightforward for Jurgen Klopp‘s side as they look to book their place next to Chelsea in the League Cup final.

Goals will be needed for just that and a spark of creativity that was missing in the first leg will be decisive.

So by night’s end will Liverpool be vying for silverware in just over a month’s time?

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (GMT) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 6.45am (Friday) in Sydney, 11.45pm in Dubai and 10.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Arsenal vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Anfield showdown on the following channels worldwide:

