It’s a trip to Palace for the final game before the break and there would be no greater time to add the 14th win of the season. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds have a chance to peg back some points on leaders Man City and carry momentum into the international break today, and it’s against a team they’ve beaten nine times in a row.

Palace have not had the rub of the green in this fixture for some time, with the once bogey team now having failed to score against Liverpool in the last four meetings.

Jurgen Klopp will hope for the same again today but will know the Eagles are reinvigorated under Patrick Vieira, so will another win be added to the tally today?

The match gets underway at 2pm (GMT) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the final game before the break on the following channels worldwide:

