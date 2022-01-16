Jurgen Klopp celebrated his 350th game in charge of Liverpool with a victory and it’s another added to a long list but in the bigger picture, there are plenty of chapters yet to write.

With a contract until 2024, we are closer to the end of Klopp’s tenure than we are the start of it – although many hope the German will extend his time on Merseyside.

But irrespective of when the boss departs, between now and then Liverpool have plenty of chapters left to write as they look to add to the silverware they’ve collected thus far.

And Klopp is intent on doing so as he knows just what this team is capable of.

“I’m happy. When I arrived in 2015, the picture looked completely different,” Klopp told Sky Sports of his 350 games after the 3-0 win over Brentford. “It has been intense times since then.”

“Each little thing you do is really worth it because of the size, and the emotion of this club. It is like a family. We want to stay like this.

“You are not always lucky. I am lucky.

“We are far away from finishing the book so we will keep writing and see where we end up.”

With Man City charging ahead in the Premier League, Liverpool still have the Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup to stamp their mark over while still bringing the fight to Pep Guardiola and co.

There’s plenty of inspiration there to add to the successful chapters already penned in Liverpool’s history under Klopp and it makes for an intense four months ahead.

And that starts with Arsenal on Thursday, where the Reds could be left without another option in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he rolled his ankle to leave it swollen.

“It’s a shadow on the game, he rolled his ankle. We hope it’s not too serious but we will get further information tomorrow,” Klopp said.