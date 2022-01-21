Winter break stays in PL & Reds want Fulham free transfer – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are off to Wembley! Transfer rumours, reaction to the match and reports of our latest injuries are all on the way.

Reds want Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho

Transfer rumours are never thin on the ground in January, but this one’s from pretty close to home – James Pearce of the Athletic says the Reds have been looking “extensively” at Fabio Carvalho, currently at Fulham and out of contract this summer.

The teenager has seven goals this season and can operate in attacking midfield or wide roles, suggesting it’s likely that Liverpool will make an approach for a summer deal.

Barcelona and a bunch of other teams are keen too, but hopefully the pathway laid out by others such as Harvey Elliott might prove convincing enough to land top young targets even amid competition.

There’s currently no move to sign him in January, with Fulham saying £5m is too low for a deal before the end of the season.

Arsenal reaction and the Reds are off to Wembley!

Wembley ticket allocations have been confirmed and there will be over 30,000 Kopites in Anfield South soon!

Jurgen Klopp says the squad won’t get carried away by the achievement of reaching the final and will be focusing on the games beforehand – then simply winning the trophy

Press conference: We’ve picked out the four key things from the boss’ presser as usual, including praise for Kelleher

Latest Liverpool FC news

Harvey Elliott will be a special guest of Blackburn on Monday, presented to the fans who enjoyed him last year on loan so much. He’ll also be available for the Reds after the upcoming international break!

Matip and Ox are the latest Liverpool injury doubts ahead of the match against Palace this weekend but Klopp isn’t too concerned

And Diogo Jota has been hailed as a “world-class” forward by the boss after his two-goal haul to send us to Wembley

Latest Premier League chat

The Premier League will not be using the winter break to have teams catch up on matches which have been postponed – the break will stay a break for the players. A rare and unexpected sensible move from the organisation!

Tanguy Ndombele is in talks with PSG over a loan move, which would see him no doubt swap Spurs’ bench for PSG’s bench. Maybe the seats are comfier?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has an offer to go on loan to Al-Hilal which includes them paying all his wages. Arsenal haven’t yet replied, which is about as much effort as the striker tends to put in these days

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Fabio Carvalho makes too much sense to not happen for Liverpool. In the worst of scenario’s he’d still have resell value. But he’s great anyways. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) January 21, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture is Watford vs Norwich and a battle at the bottom!