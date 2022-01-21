Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Winter break stays in PL & Reds want Fulham free transfer – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are off to Wembley! Transfer rumours, reaction to the match and reports of our latest injuries are all on the way.

 

Reds want Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho

Transfer rumours are never thin on the ground in January, but this one’s from pretty close to home – James Pearce of the Athletic says the Reds have been looking “extensively” at Fabio Carvalho, currently at Fulham and out of contract this summer.

The teenager has seven goals this season and can operate in attacking midfield or wide roles, suggesting it’s likely that Liverpool will make an approach for a summer deal.

Barcelona and a bunch of other teams are keen too, but hopefully the pathway laid out by others such as Harvey Elliott might prove convincing enough to land top young targets even amid competition.

There’s currently no move to sign him in January, with Fulham saying £5m is too low for a deal before the end of the season.

 

Arsenal reaction and the Reds are off to Wembley!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) celebrates with team-mate Roberto Firmino (R) after scoring the second goal goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Diogo Jota celebrates vs Leicester, League Cup penalties (Alamy Photo)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 29, 2020: Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side’s fifth and winning penalty of the shoot-out against Liverpool after a 1-1 draw during the FA Community Shield match between FA Premier League Champions Liverpool FC and FA Cup Winners Arsenal FC. The game was played behind closed doors. Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties. (Credit: Chloe Knott/The FA)

  • The Premier League will not be using the winter break to have teams catch up on matches which have been postponed – the break will stay a break for the players. A rare and unexpected sensible move from the organisation!
  • Tanguy Ndombele is in talks with PSG over a loan move, which would see him no doubt swap Spurs’ bench for PSG’s bench. Maybe the seats are comfier?
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has an offer to go on loan to Al-Hilal which includes them paying all his wages. Arsenal haven’t yet replied, which is about as much effort as the striker tends to put in these days

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture is Watford vs Norwich and a battle at the bottom!

 

